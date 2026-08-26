Federal judge lifts all blocks on Trump mail-in ballots executive order

Yellow mail-in ballots sit in a U.S Postal Service truck while being delivered Oct. 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge who had blocked the most controversial aspect of President Trump's executive order aimed at restricting mail-in ballots – namely, employing the Postal Service as the primary enforcer of mail-voter eligibility – has now lifted that decision following the Supreme Court's ruling Monday that legal challenges are premature.

The move means there are no longer legal holds on any aspect of Trump's March 2026 mail-in ballot executive order and that the administration is free to move forward with its implementation without caveats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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