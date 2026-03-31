Federal judge orders halt to White House ballroom construction

Politics News
ABC News
March 31, 2026

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking further construction of the White House ballroom.

Judge Richard Leon wrote that President Donald Trump can't build the ballroom without authorization from Congress, and that "no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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