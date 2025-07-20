Federal Judge Sets Status Conference for Derry Rail Trail Tunnel

A federal judge has set a status conference for Monday for both sides to discuss the dispute over the proposed Derry Road Trail Tunnel.

The proposed rail trail tunnel would run under a new highway connecting the heart of Derry to Exit 4A on Interstate 93.

The rail corridor is part of the Manchester and Lawrence Railroad Historic District.

Supporters say the tunnel would improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A lawsuit was filed last August to block construction of Exit 4A on I-93 over the state’s plans to eliminate the planned tunnel.

It’s not known why Judge Paul Barbadoro has scheduled the Monday conference.