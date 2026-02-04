Federal law enforcement’s bomb-sniffing dogs are helping to secure Super Bowl

ABC News

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- When the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots suit up on Sunday, they will have some of the best players in the world keeping them safe -- the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) bomb-sniffing dogs.

There will be two K9s, Carolina and Belle, that will be patrolling the Super Bowl, which are both black Labrador retrievers. Additionally, there are more than five other bomb-sniffing dogs that are in the Bay Area to keep the game safe.

Dogs like Carolina and Belle go through an intensive 24-week training to include obedience, training, bomb detection training, and “advanced training” with their handlers so they can respond to “complex” situations. They are two of 16 dog teams in the Bay Area.

"Our canines are vital to keeping security for Super Bowl and the corresponding events,” Alex Buenaventura, ATF deputy special agent in charge of the San Francisco field division, told ABC News. "They’re able to detect explosives, and through their rigorous training, they're very reliable in finding and locating explosives, firearms and ammunition.”

Belle is based in San Francisco, while Carolina is based in Las Vegas.

ATF is on site along with other federal law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area to help secure the game, and other Super Bowl-related events and will do over 200 searches both in Santa Clara and downtown San Francisco.

The agency is not only providing highly trained dogs but also field intelligence and fire response, according to Buenaventura.

“The response required for events such as the Super Bowl is complex and requires partnerships with our law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal level, and ATF is proud to respond and provide our expertise,” she said.

ATF and other federal law enforcement agencies have been preparing for over a year to work together to secure the game.

"ATF will continue to respond to national special security events and do our part,” she said. "We’re happy to be here."

