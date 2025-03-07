Federal prosecutors who investigated Eric Adams put on leave by Justice Department: Sources

Aaron Katersky and Katherine Faulders, ABC News
March 7, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- The Justice Department on Friday put three federal prosecutors in Manhattan on leave, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Two of the prosecutors -- Andrew Rohrbach and Celia Cohen -- worked on the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Rohrbach also worked on the successful prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, former crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried and lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Cohen worked on multiple mob cases and prosecutions of violent street gangs.

The third individual placed on leave -- a member of the office's civil division -- posted about Elon Musk and Ed Martin, a leader of the Stop the Steal movement and President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., the sources said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The Justice Department moved to dismiss corruption charges against Adams, prompting the resignations of several prosecutors in New York and Washington, including Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who accused the mayor and the Justice Department of negotiating a quid pro quo.

