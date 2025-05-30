Fiery Crash in Merrimack

A driver was hurt in a crash that resulted in a fire early this morning on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.

Fire officials responded to the scene on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike just after 1:30.

The car was traveling above 100 mph when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was trapped for more than 30 minutes.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His condition is currently not known.