Fiery Crash in Merrimack

Fiery Crash in Merrimack
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 30, 2025

A driver was hurt in a crash that resulted in a fire early this morning on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.

Fire officials responded to the scene on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike just after 1:30.

The car was traveling above 100 mph when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was trapped for more than 30 minutes.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.  His condition is currently not known.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ayotte Rejects Hearing For Pamela Smart

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 30, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Former U.S. Speaker Of The House Newt Gingrich On The Morning Information Center

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital