Fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor, 2 pilots rescued: Fire officials

National News
Matt Seyler, ABC News
February 12, 2025

(SAN DIEGO) -- A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor on Wednesday, with the two pilots on board ejecting before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A Navy official didn't confirm if one or two people were on the two-seat EA-18G Growler, but said the crew was successfully recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Grocery stores limit egg purchases, thefts increase as bird flu spreads across US

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Feb. 12, 2025
National News

Attempted rapist told victim he was an ICE agent: Police sources

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Feb. 12, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital