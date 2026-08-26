Final season of ‘Emily in Paris’ gets Netflix release date

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Mary Pat Thompson
August 26, 2026
Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in 'Emily in Paris' season 6. (Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

This Christmas Eve, you can expect the gift of Emily in Paris.

Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of the popular romance series will premiere on Dec. 24.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. Season 6 is still in production in France. The season started production in Greece back in May. Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

“I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet," Star said in a press release. "We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That’s part of the fantasy of Europe: you’re always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman also star in season 6 the romance series.

"Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties," according to an official logline for the season. "But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris."

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