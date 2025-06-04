Finance Committee Passes State Budget Plan

The NH Senate Finance Committee is giving its approval to an over 15-billion-dollar state budget plan.

That move clears the way for a vote on the budget by the Senate sometime this week.

The fiscal plan would fund the state for the next two years, and provides money for some of Governor Ayotte’s top priorities.

Some lawmakers still want to see more funding set aside for things like housing and higher education.

The difference between the proposed budgets in the House and Senate is about 240-million-dollars.