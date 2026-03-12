FINNEAS scoring season 2 of ﻿’Beef’

Josh Johnson
March 12, 2026
Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in 'Beef' season 2. (Netflix)

FINNEAS is scoring the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.

The show, created by showrunner Lee Sung Jin, will return with a new storyline and cast on April 16.

"Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast," FINNEAS says in a statement. "I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it."

The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and premiered in 2023. The soundtrack notably featured a number of '90s and early 2000s rock songs, including a cover of the Incubus hit "Drive" recorded by Yeun.

The Beef season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he's released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.

FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish's albums.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alternative RockCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

