Fire At Wells Beach

Firefighters from several departments knocked down a large fire at a home on Atlantic Avenue in Wells Maine Sunday night.

This morning, investigators say the likely cause of the fire was a gas grill that caught fire.

One person who was staying at the home was hurt but did not need to go to the hospital.

Atlantic Avenue was shut down for several hours as crews worked to keep the four-alarm fire from spreading further.

The fire appeared to spread to a neighboring home on Wells Beach.

The home where the fire started was destroyed and a second home had significant damage.