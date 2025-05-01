Fire In Concord

Concord firefighters quickly put out a fire in the parking lot of the abandoned Regal Cinemas on Loudon Road last night.

Just before 8:15 p.m. officials received a report about an unknown trailer on fire.

Firefighters, upon arrival, confirmed there was a fire in the back parking lot.

Police on the scene reported a witness reported a man, dressed completely in black, set a shopping cart on fire and then pushed it into a trailer, which then caught on fire.

By 8:30 p.m., they extinguished the fire and began clearing the scene.