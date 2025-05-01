Fire In Concord

Fire In Concord
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 1, 2025

Concord firefighters quickly put out a fire in the parking lot of the abandoned Regal Cinemas on Loudon Road last night.

Just before 8:15 p.m. officials received a report about an unknown trailer on fire.

Firefighters, upon arrival, confirmed there was a fire in the back parking lot.

Police on the scene reported a witness reported a man, dressed completely in black, set a shopping cart on fire and then pushed it into a trailer, which then caught on fire.

By 8:30 p.m., they extinguished the fire and began clearing the scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 5-1-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Investigation Underway Following A Shooting

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 30, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital