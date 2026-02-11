Firefighters Released From Hospital

February 11, 2026

Two of the three firefighters injured in last week’s natural gas explosion at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building have been released from the hospital.

The third firefighter is expected to be released later this week.

The firefighters suffered injuries that were described as significant but not life-threatening.

About 60 people were inside the building when someone smelled gas and heard a loud hissing sound.  Investigators said everyone evacuated safely before the explosion and fire.

The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

