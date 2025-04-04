First look at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ shows off new Na’vi clans

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 4, 2025
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Avatar: Fire and Ash made a big splash at CinemaCon 2025.

Convention attendees were all given 3D glasses to wear while watching a trailer for the film, which has yet to be released to the general public. According to Variety, the trailer showed off footage from the alien moon of Pandora, including two new Na'vi clans called the Wind Traders and the Ash People.

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, took to the stage to introduce the brand-new footage and explain the new film's story.

“The Wind Traders are a peaceful, nomadic air-traveling clan, and the Ash People are former Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa,” Saldaña said, according to the outlet.

While director James Cameron was not in attendance, he prerecorded a video that was shared during the presentation.

“The Sully family are really put through the wringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People,” Cameron said.

The director also apologized for not being in person at the convention.

“So sorry I can’t be there, but I’m in New Zealand, finishing up Avatar: Fire and Ash, which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time," Cameron said. “I hope this film can provide a shot in the arm for theater owners, as we’re still struggling after the one-two punch of the pandemic and streaming.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kenan Thompson has no plans to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘The forever cast member’

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital