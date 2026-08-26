Flags At Half Staff For Dolly
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Flags are lowered to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton.
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered through sunset on September 1st, following a presidential proclamation.
The order applies to state buildings and public institutions.
Folks are encouraged to remember Parton, not only for her music, but also for her philanthropy, including her work putting millions of books into children’s hands.