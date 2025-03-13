Flooding, debris flow possible as rain slams Los Angeles; evacuation orders issued

National News
Emily Shapiro and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
March 13, 2025
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Dangerous, heavy rain is pounding the Los Angeles area, bringing a threat of flooding and debris flow to spots impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

The rain will fluctuate from heavy to moderate to light throughout the morning, and rates may approach 1 inch per hour on steeper terrain.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected in the LA area, with more rain possible at higher elevations.


The rain will reach San Diego on Thursday morning and will end across Southern California in the afternoon.

Over 20 million people from the Los Angeles area to the San Diego area are under a flood watch.

The greatest risk for flooding and debris flow is in burn scar areas left by wildfires.

The burn scars and mountains around San Diego -- where 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected -- are the greatest risk for debris flows and rockslides.

In LA County, evacuation orders and warnings were issued for some burn scar areas impacted by January's devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the sheriff's department and the mayor's office.

"Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to targeted areas in and around where the Evacuation Warnings and Orders will be in effect," the mayor's office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

21 state attorneys general sue to block Department of Education’s dismantling

Laura Romero, Aaron Katersky, and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
Mar. 13, 2025
National News

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates spar over abortion law, Musk and Trump during lively debate

Oren Oppenheim. ABC News
Mar. 13, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital