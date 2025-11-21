Florida sheriff’s deputy killed, another injured in shooting while serving eviction notice: Officials

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) -- A sheriff's deputy has died and another was injured on Friday after a suspect opened fire when officials were attempting to serve an eviction notice in Indian River County, Florida, according to the local sheriff.

"What an awful day, six days before Thanksgiving," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said during a press conference on Friday.

The two deputies, as well as a locksmith, were shot while serving an eviction notice to Michael Halberstam.

Halberstam, who has previous narcotics and misdemeanor assault charges, opened fire as the sheriff's deputies came in the home. Halberstam was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition in the hospital, officials said.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the shooting, officials confirmed.

Florida Gov. DeSantis also confirmed the shooting earlier on Friday.

"There is a lot going on. Just know Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We will hope for the best results of that," DeSantis said during an unrelated press conference on Friday.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also confirmed the shooting during an unrelated press conference on Friday. Uthmeier did not provide any further details on the incident, but held a moment of silence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

