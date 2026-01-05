Flu activity continues to climb across the US with at least 11 million cases: CDC

An Influenza Vaccine is prepared for a patient on September 12, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Flu activity is continuing to climb across the U.S. as hospitalizations rise, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates there have been 120,000 hospitalizations so far this season, a 38.8% increase from the prior week.

Additionally, the CDC says there have been at least 11 million illnesses and 5,000 deaths due to flu so far this season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

