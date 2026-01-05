Flu activity continues to climb across the US with at least 11 million cases: CDC

Health News
Dr. Jade Cobern and Mary Kekatos, ABC News
January 5, 2026
An Influenza Vaccine is prepared for a patient on September 12, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Flu activity is continuing to climb across the U.S. as hospitalizations rise, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates there have been 120,000 hospitalizations so far this season, a 38.8% increase from the prior week.

Additionally, the CDC says there have been at least 11 million illnesses and 5,000 deaths due to flu so far this season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

New federal screening guidance expands cervical cancer testing with an at-home HPV option

Dr. Radhika Malhotra, ABC News
Jan. 5, 2026
Health News

New York reports record-breaking number of flu hospitalizations in a single week

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Jan. 2, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital