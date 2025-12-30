Flu activity rises sharply across the US with at least 7.5 million illnesses: CDC

National News
Dr. Jade Cobern and Youri Benadjaoud, ABC News
December 30, 2025
Signage outside the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Megan Varner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Flu activity is rising sharply across the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 7.5 million million illnesses, 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths from flu so far this season. Five more pediatric deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to eight this season. 

At least 20 states are now seeing "very high" respiratory illness activity including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, nine states are seeing "high" activity including Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Texas and Virginia.

Experts expect flu-like illnesses to continue to climb in the coming weeks after holiday gatherings and colder weather. 

New York health officials recently announced that the state saw the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week.

The mutations seen in the new variant result in a mismatch with this season’s flu vaccine composition, the CDC says. Experts still believe that the flu vaccine will help reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalization and death.

Doctors are urging everyone who is eligible for a flu shot to get one this season, emphasizing it’s not too late. 

Last season, 288 children died from the flu and nearly all were unvaccinated, according to a CDC study. This was the same number of kids who died from the virus during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the highest number of deaths ever recorded since tracking pediatric deaths became mandatory in 2004.

Public health experts say other ways to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses include good hand washing, staying home if you’re sick or avoiding people who are sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue that is thrown immediately in the trash and cleaning or disinfecting objects or surfaces that are frequently touched.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charge

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Dec. 30, 2025
National News

Ahead of alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber’s Tuesday court appearance, attorneys urge judge to release him before trial

Alexander Mallin, ABC News
Dec. 30, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital