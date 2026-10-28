Flu Season Off To Slow Start Across NH

Flu season is already underway across New Hampshire, but the good news is the spread of the virus is off to a slow start.

So far this year, there have been a couple dozen confirmed cases of the illness compared to last year when there were no infections reported in September.

It’s recommended that folks who haven’t received their flu shot yet roll up their sleeves and get one as soon as possible.

Some common flu symptoms are fever, chills, cough, sore throat and body aches.