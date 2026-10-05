FlyDubai suspected attacker intended to crash plane into Tel Aviv airport, sources say

A plane carrying passengers from an earlier Flydubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia arrives at Ben Gurion Airport on Sept. 30, 2026, in Tzafria, Israel. (Erik Marmor/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The alleged attacker on the FlyDubai flight to Israel was intending to crash the plane into Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, according to two senior U.S. officials and an Israeli source familiar with the investigation.

As ABC News has previously reported, Hamam Al-Hammani, an Omani national, had been flagged by Oman Air as a security risk and was suspended as a trainee copilot for that airline in 2024 for possessing extremist materials, according to senior intelligence and law enforcement officials, raising questions about how he was hired at FlyDubai.

Officials investigating the incident are still trying to determine how the suspected attacker was subsequently permitted to fly for FlyDubai and how he ended up as the first officer in the cockpit of a plane headed for Israel, the sources said.

"We recognize that there are many questions at this stage; however, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation," FlyDubai said in a statement to ABC News on Saturday.

"We are therefore not in a position to comment further beyond our published statements. We remain fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and are in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and regulators."

FlyDubai issued a statement earlier Friday, attributed to its chief executive officer, saying that, at the request of the authorities, FlyDubai had "temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice," and saying "a full official investigation, led by the relevant authorities and fully supported by FlyDubai, is underway."

A disaster was averted when the flight's captain, Smit Machchhar, fought back and a number of passengers subdued and restrained the attacker, who plunged the plane thousands of feet in an apparent attempt to crash it, in what Israeli officials are saying was an act of terror.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the intention was to "crash the plane, killing everyone on board" Flight 1073 from Dubai.

A passenger, Yaniv Hayun, was able to drag the suspect from the cockpit, take control of the plane and level it before a third pilot took over and flew the jet to Saudi Arabia, according to other passengers.

The plane was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

Al-Hammami was transferred Thursday from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates and remains in custody.

"He came to crash the plane with all passengers on board," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office. "We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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