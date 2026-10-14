Foley Freedom Run This Saturday in Rochester, NH

Coming up this Saturday is the 12th Annual Foley Freedom Run and Walk held at the James W. Foley Community Center on Wakefield Street in Rochester, NH with the option to participate viturally from anywhere in the world.

Conflict journalist and humanitarian James W. Foley was kidnapped by ISIS, held hostage and brutally murdered in 2014. Jim embodied an unwavering commitment to press freedom.

Amy Coyne, who is the Director of Corporate and Community Relations for the Foley Foundation, joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to talk about the importance of the Foley Freedom Run and power of the Foley Foundation.