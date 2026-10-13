Following gang rape allegations, Cornell suspends frat parties for remainder of year

Students walk on the campus of Cornell University on Sept. 30, 2026, in Ithaca, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After a former student alleged she was gang raped at a fraternity house on campus in 2024, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff announced on Tuesday that all parties and social events at fraternity houses are suspended for the rest of year while the university considers whether fraternity life can continue at the Ivy League school.

The announcement comes as the faculty prepares to consider a vote of no confidence for the university administration.

In a statement announcing "measures to strengthen campus safety" Kotlikoff said that any fraternity that hosts an in-house party will receive an emergency suspension.

"These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue," Kotlikoff said.

A then-undergraduate student identified only as Jane Doe made a complaint to campus police in November 2024, three weeks after the incident occurred, that she had been raped by a group of men at the Chi Phi fraternity house. She has filed a civil suit against the men and the university alleging that she had been drugged and raped.

"I am deeply sorry for the harm Jane Doe suffered in 2024, and appalled that this act of sexual violence occurred within our Cornell community," Kotlikoff said Tuesday. "It is clear that women on our campus continue to question whether they are safe. We must meet this moment by acknowledging where we have fallen short and taking meaningful action."

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but an investigation by the New York attorney general is ongoing. All seven fraternity brothers named in the civil lawsuit have denied wrongdoing.

Kotlikoff also announced that Cornell is adding to the number of staff members assigned to help individuals who report sexual misconduct, and is engaging the New York State Police to investigate sex assault allegations.

The university's faculty is expected to begin deliberating a resolution of no confidence Wednesday. A vote is expected later this month.

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