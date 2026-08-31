Food Recalls

A Boston food company is recalling nearly 25-thousand pounds of frozen buffalo chicken products that were not inspected. The products from Shanghai Ravioli Corporation were produced between July 8th, 2025 and June 29th, 2026 and were shipped to food service locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. They include cardboard boxes containing 100 pieces of “Buffalo Chicken Rangoon,” with “sell by” dates from July 8th to June 29th, 2027 and boxes of 120 pieces of “Benedetto Buffalo Chicken Mozzarella Stick.” The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products were stamped with false inspection marks, but there have been no reports of illnesses. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

More than 27-thousand packages of white rice have been recalled over possible contamination with foreign material. The FDA said Lundberg Family Farms’ Jasmine white rice 32-ounce packages were being pulled as a precaution. The packages have best before dates in February 2027 and were distributed in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont and other states. The notice says consumers should not eat the product and should throw it out.