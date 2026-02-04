Former Bachelorettes will welcome Taylor Frankie Paul in ‘The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose’ ﻿special event

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 4, 2026
Taylor Frankie Paul and 18 other former leads of 'The Bachelorette' in 'The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose.' (John Fleenor/ Disney)

Bachelor Nation, get ready to welcome a brand-new Bachelorette to the franchise.

ABC has announced that a special preview of Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season of The Bachelorette is coming very soon. The special, which is called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

The new special will find 18 former Bachelorettes gathered together to look back on all of their respective journeys and offer advice to the newest leading lady, Paul.

Former Bachelorettes who will be featured on the special event are Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, who is the franchise's first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

"Consider this our first date. Watch The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview of Taylor's season following the live telecast of The Oscars March 15," the official Bachelorette account posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Bachelorette's new season premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Feb. 4, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Dave Coulier reveals his tongue cancer is in remission

Yi-Jin Yu
Feb. 4, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital