Former Biden adviser Mike Donilon testifying in House committee probe into Biden mental fitness

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Mike Donilon, former President Joe Biden's senior adviser, is appearing for a closed-door interview on Thursday in the House Oversight Committee's probe into the former president's mental fitness while in office.

Donilon, one of Biden's oldest and closest advisers, is speaking before the Republican-led committee's attorneys as its chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, continues his investigation into Biden.

No members are expected to attend Donilon's interview on Thursday, which began shortly after 10 a.m.

Donilon is the latest in a line of former Biden officials who have been called before the committee to answer questions about the former president's mental capacity while he was in office. On Wednesday, Steve Ricchetti, who served as a counselor for Biden, answered questions.

Last week, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain cooperated with the committee for several hours.

However, several other aides have not been willing to engage with the committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment, including Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the former physician to Joe Biden, and Annie Tomasini, who served as the deputy chief of staff to Biden.

Biden himself rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC's "The View" in early May.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," Biden said at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.