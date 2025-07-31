Former Biden adviser Mike Donilon testifying in House committee probe into Biden mental fitness

Politics News
Sarah Beth Hensley and Lauren Peller, ABC News
July 31, 2025
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Mike Donilon, former President Joe Biden's senior adviser, is appearing for a closed-door interview on Thursday in the House Oversight Committee's probe into the former president's mental fitness while in office.

Donilon, one of Biden's oldest and closest advisers, is speaking before the Republican-led committee's attorneys as its chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, continues his investigation into Biden.

No members are expected to attend Donilon's interview on Thursday, which began shortly after 10 a.m.

Donilon is the latest in a line of former Biden officials who have been called before the committee to answer questions about the former president's mental capacity while he was in office. On Wednesday, Steve Ricchetti, who served as a counselor for Biden, answered questions.

Last week, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain cooperated with the committee for several hours.

However, several other aides have not been willing to engage with the committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment, including Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the former physician to Joe Biden, and Annie Tomasini, who served as the deputy chief of staff to Biden.

Biden himself rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC's "The View" in early May.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," Biden said at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Biden adviser Mike Donilon testifying in House committee probe into Biden mental fitness

Sarah Beth Hensley and Lauren Peller, ABC News
Jul. 31, 2025
Politics News

Dan Innis Announces Run For Senate

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital