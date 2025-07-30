Former Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti to testify before GOP-led panel amid probe into Biden’s mental fitness

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Steve Ricchetti, who served as a counselor to former President Joe Biden, is set to appear for a closed-door interview with the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as its chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, continues his investigation into the former president's mental fitness while in office.

Ricchetti is likely to appear voluntarily. The committee did not issue a subpoena for his testimony.

The House panel has requested interviews with several former Biden officials as part of their probe into the former president's mental capacity while in office. Ricchetti is the latest of several former Biden administration officials who have appeared before the committee.

Last week, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain cooperated with the committee for several hours.

However, several other aides have not been willing to engage with the committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment, including Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the former physician to Joe Biden, and Annie Tomasini, who served as the deputy chief of staff to Biden.

Biden himself rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC's "The View" in early May.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," Biden said at the time.

