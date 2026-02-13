Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges in Minnesota church incident

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
February 13, 2026
Journalist Don Lemon arrives with his legal team for an arraignment hearing at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on February 13, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(ST. PAUL, Minn.) -- Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal civil rights charges in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church.

Lemon appeared in federal court in St. Paul before Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko, following his arrest in Los Angeles last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

