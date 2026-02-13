Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges in Minnesota church incident
(ST. PAUL, Minn.) -- Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal civil rights charges in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church.
Lemon appeared in federal court in St. Paul before Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko, following his arrest in Los Angeles last month.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.