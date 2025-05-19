Former County Sheriff Sentenced To Prison

May 19, 2025
Former Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave was sentenced today to  3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for perjury.

Brave pleaded guilty in February to four felony charges related to the theft of county funds.

He could have faced up to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Brave stole money by submitting false credit card reimbursements for personal expenses such as trips and dinners.

Brave was arrested in August 2023. Prosecutors said he also lied during his grand jury testimony.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Brave will need to repay the county the nearly $19,000 he stole. Prosecutors said his sentence on charges of theft by deception and falsifying physical evidence will be suspended for seven years, with the condition that Brave repays the money and never works in law enforcement again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

