Former Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to announce retirement after more than 40 years in Congress

Representative Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland and ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the former No. 2 Democrat in the chamber who has served for decades, is set to announce his retirement from Congress, his office confirmed to ABC News.

Hoyer will formally announce his decision not to run for reelection on the House floor at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hoyer, 86, spent two decades as Nancy Pelosi's deputy and is set to retire as the California Democrat also prepares to leave Congress at the end of the year -- amid a debate in the party about turning over leadership to a new generation.

Their relationship dates back to the 1960s when they served as congressional interns together, decades before they competed to lead Democrats.

The genteel dean of the Maryland delegation, who helped send billions of federal dollars to his state as an appropriator, was often a key negotiating partner for Republican leaders who maintained better relations with him than the hard-charging Pelosi.

Many Democrats are now turning to see if 85-year-old Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the longtime No. 3 Democrat on the team, will follow through on plans to run for reelection next year.

