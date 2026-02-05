Former Hillsboro Woman Convicted Of Murder

A 39-year-old former Hillsboro woman is found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges.

Stephanie Beard was convicted yesterday by a jury in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District for the stabbing death of 71-year-old John Glennon in his Carpenter Center apartment in May, 2022.

She had pleaded not guilty relying on an insanity defense.

Attorney General John Formella said it’s hoped the verdict gives a measure of closure to Glennon’s family.