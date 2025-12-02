Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez freed from prison after Trump pardons drug trafficking conviction

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted, April 21, 2022, by members of the Police Special Forces in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to be extradited to United States after being indicted on drug traffickers charges. (Photo by Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted in 2024 of trafficking drugs into the United States, has been freed from prison after he was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump, officials said.

The 57-year-old Hernandez was released from a federal prison in West Virginia, where he had been serving a 45-year sentence, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Hernandez's attorney.

"After nearly four years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez RETURNED to being a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump," Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia de Hernandez, said in a social media post.

Hernandez's wife added, "Today we give thanks to God, because he is just and His timing is perfect. Thank you, Mr. President, for restoring our hope and for recognizing a truth that we always knew."

Trump formally granted Hernandez a full pardon on Monday evening, Hernandez's attorney, Renato Stabile, told ABC News.

"True to his word, I can confirm that President Trump has issued a full and unconditional pardon to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez," Stabile said.

Stabile said Hernandez, a two-term president of Honduras, was released early Tuesday morning from the U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton, a high-security prison in West Virginia.

"On behalf of President Hernandez and his family, I would like to thank President Trump for correcting this injustice," Stabile said. "President Hernandez is glad this ordeal is over and is looking forward to regaining his life after almost four years in prison."

Trump's pardon of Hernandez came as a surprise to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who said the decision appears to contradict the Trump administration's crackdown on drug trafficking from the Caribbean.

"Why would we pardon this guy then go after [Venezuelan president Nicolas] Maduro for running drugs into the United States? Lock up every drug runner! Don't understand why he is being pardoned," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said in a social media post over the weekend.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called Trump's decision to pardon Hernandez "shocking."

"He was the leader of one of the largest criminal enterprises that has ever been subject to a conviction in U.S. courts, and less than one year into his sentence, President Trump is pardoning him, suggesting that President Trump cares nothing about narco-trafficking,” Kaine said on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Hernandez was extradited to the United States in April 2022 under the Biden administration after he was indicted on charges of conspiring to import cocaine, using and carrying machine guns in furtherance of cocaine importation, and conspiring to use and carry machine guns in furtherance of cocaine importation.

Following Hernandez's conviction in March 2024 in federal court in New York City, federal prosecutors said Hernandez helped drug cartels "move mountains of cocaine" into the United States and was "at the center of one of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world."

One of the prosecutors on the case was Emil Bove, who later defended Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for which Trump was convicted of in 2024. Bove now sits on the bench as a judge for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump announced, "I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated harshly and unfairly."

In a follow-up social media post on Saturday, Trump said, "The people of Honduras really thought he was set up."

A one-time ally in the U.S. war on drugs, Hernandez was accused by U.S. federal prosecutors of taking bribes from drug cartels and helping them smuggle an estimated 400 tons of cocaine from Honduras to the United States.

Hernandez, prosecutors alleged, used his power to tip off his brother and other drug traffickers by alerting them to possible interdictions. Hernandez knew where the checkpoints were set up and advised the cartels how to avoid them, according to testimony at his trial.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York also alleged that Hernandez accepted $1 million in bribes to protect Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the notorious boss of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

During his trial, a federal prosecutor alleged Hernandez once boasted at a meeting with narco-traffickers that "together they were going to shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos."

