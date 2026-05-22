Former NHMS Winner Busch Has Died

Former NHMS Winner Busch Has Died
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 22, 2026

The NASCAR world is mourning the death of former New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner Kyle Busch.

It was announced yesterday that Busch passed away at the age of 41 after being hospitalized for what was being called a serious illness.

Earlier Thursday, Busch’s family announced he had been hospitalized with a severe illness and would miss Sunday’s Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte while undergoing treatment. Later in the day, news of his death shocked the racing world.

Busch found success during his many races in New Hampshire.

Of his 63 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, three came at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, including in 2006, 2015 and 2017.

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