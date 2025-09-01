Former NYC Mayor Giuliani Hurt In Crash
An investigation is underway following a crash in Manchester that left former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani hurt.
State Police say the two-vehicle collision happened Saturday night on Interstate 93 and that Giuliani was a passenger in one of those vehicles.
Police were looking into a domestic violence incident at the time on the highway and first responders already on scene crossed the interstate to provide help.
Two other people were injured and no charges have been filed.