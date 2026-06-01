Former Patriots Coach Raymond Berry Has Died
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Raymond Berry, a Hall of Fame receiver and the coach who led the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died at the age of 93.
Berry died last week in Tennessee.
Berry took over as Patriots head coach midway through the 1984 season. In 1985, he guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record, becoming the first team in NFL history to win three road playoff games on the way to Super Bowl XX.