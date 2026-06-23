Former Portsmouth Lawyer Sent To Prison

Justin Nadeau, a former Portsmouth lawyer and U.S. congressional candidate from Rye has been sentenced to NH prison for stealing from a brain-injured client.

Attorney General John M. Formella announcing yesterday that former attorney Nadeau, was sentenced in Rockingham County Superior Court following his conviction on April 1 by a Rockingham County Superior Court jury of one count of Theft by Deception, two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Disabled Adult, eleven counts of Falsification of Physical Evidence, and one count of Forgery.

Mr. Nadeau was sentenced to a total of 7.5 to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison

The evidence at trial established that between August 17 and August 22, 2018, Mr. Nadeau induced his now former client, who had recently suffered a traumatic brain injury, to loan him $275,000 under false pretenses. Mr. Nadeau subsequently induced this same client to provide him with a second loan on December 12, 2018.