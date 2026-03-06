Former Presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden to honor late Rev. Jesse Jackson at Friday service

American religious & Civil Rights leader and politician Reverend Jesse Jackson points as he speaks from a lectern at the headquarters of Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), Chicago, Illinois, July 17, 1981. (Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Three former American presidents and a former vice president are set to honor the late Rev. Jesse Jackson at a memorial service in Chicago on Friday morning – a "Celebration of Hope" that is being held by the family of the pioneering civil rights leader, who died on Feb. 17 at the age of 86.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks at the homegoing services on Friday, according to the Jackson family. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Jill Biden are also expected to attend the services, the family said.

"Jesse Jackson, Sr. marched beside Martin Luther King, Jr. for civil rights for all people. He traveled the world fighting economic and gender inequity. Until his last days, he fought for better healthcare, education, and peace in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, and beyond," the Jackson family said in a statement on Wednesday. "I hope everyone who joins us to honor his legacy will also continue to champion these causes. That would be the best possible tribute and celebration they could offer."

Friday’s public homegoing service will take place at the House of Hope event center. A private service will take place on Saturday morning in Chicago.

The services come after thousands paid their respects to Jackson as he lay in honor at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago last week. He was also honored in his birth state of South Carolina on Monday, where he laid in state at the state house in Columbia.

"Jesse Jackson, Sr. changed the United States -- and the world," the Jackson family said in a statement. "We are deeply honored to know there are people from every walk of life who want to join us to pay their respects."

Other scheduled speakers at the service on Friday include Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Ill., and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and gospel legends Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans are also expected to perform on Friday. Stevie Wonder is set to perform at the private service on Saturday.

Jackson died after experiencing health issues over the past several years, including a battle with Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder.

Jackson's children honored their father's legacy at a press conference last month, reflecting on his 1984 and 1988 presidential runs and how he dedicated his career to advancing economic justice and building political power for Black Americans.

Jackson's son, Jesse Jackson, Jr., called for unity in the Feb. 18 press conference ahead of his father's funeral services.

"Do not bring your politics out of respect to Rev. Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived to these home going services," he said. "Come respectful and come to say thank you, but these homegoing services are welcome to all Democrat, Republican, liberal and conservative, right wing, left wing, because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American."

