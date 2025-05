Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter, who retired from the court in 2009, has died. He was 85. He passed away yesterday at his home in Concord.

Souter, a longtime New Hampshire resident, graduated from Concord High School in 1957.

He became New Hampshire attorney general in 1976 and was later nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.