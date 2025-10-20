Former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson faces murder trial in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/N_SeanGrayson_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>Sean Grayson fatally shot Sonya Massey while responding to her 911 call for help. (Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption></figure><p class="p1"><span class="s1">(PEORIA, Ill.) -- Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 6, 2024, fatal shooting of Sonya Massey.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson was </span><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/illinois-deputy-charged-fatal-shooting-sonya-massey-woman/story?id=112058957"><span class="s1 s2">charged with a total of three counts</span></a><span class="s1"> in connection to Massey’s death – first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz, declined to comment to ABC News but confirmed that his client has “pleaded not guilty to all charges.”</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The trial will take place in Peoria, Illinois, after it was moved from Sangamon County to Peoria County due to extensive media publicity.</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">Body camera footage of the incident </span><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/body-camera-footage-released-illinois-state-police-woman/story?id=112162337"><span class="s1 s2">released by Illinois State Police on July 22, 2024,</span></a><span class="s1"> shows Massey telling Grayson and another responding deputy, "Please, don't hurt me," once she answered their knocks on her door.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I don't want to hurt you, you called us,” Grayson responded.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Later in the video, Grayson, who was inside Massey's home, points to a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, "We don't need a fire while we're in here."</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," according to the video.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson threatens to shoot her and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt, the video shows. As she briefly rises, Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.</span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">Massey died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head, </span><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/sonya-massey-woman-killed-home-police-died-homicide/story?id=112305250"><span class="s1 s2">according to an autopsy report</span></a><span class="s1"> released on July 26, 2024, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed to ABC News.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson </span><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/sean-grayson-deputy-charged-sonya-massey-killing-fighting/story?id=113149639"><span class="s1 s2">said he feared for his life</span></a><span class="s1"> during his encounter with Massey, according to documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in August of 2024.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"While on scene, I was in fear Dep. (redacted) and I were going to receive great bodily harm or death. Due to being in fear of our safety and life, I fired my duty weapon," Grayson wrote in his field case report.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said the autopsy confirmed that this was an “unnecessary excessive use of force, completely unnecessary, certainly not justified."</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crump said that Massey had struggled with her mental health.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prosecutors alleged that Grayson discouraged his partner from retrieving the medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The judge in the case ruled during a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 15, 2025, against the defense’s request to exclude body camera footage after Massey was shot, according to WICS, ABC affiliate in Springfield, Illinois.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The body camera footage released by Illinois State Police shows the incident from the point of view of Grayson's partner because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">A review of the case by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. Grayson was fired in July 2024 by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted in this case.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson has been held in the Macon County jail ahead of his trial.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayson's attorneys revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and argued for his pretrial release, claiming that he would not receive proper treatment in prison. An appellate court ruled on Nov. 27, 2024, that Grayson could be released on pretrial conditions but the ruling was paused last December after prosecutors appealed the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prosecutors argued, in part, that Grayson acted “impulsively” and cannot be trusted to comply with conditions for pretrial release.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prior to Grayson’s time in public law enforcement, he was discharged from the U.S. Army for unspecified "misconduct (serious offense)," according to documents obtained by ABC News.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">ABC News also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">He pleaded guilty to both charges. He paid over $1,320 in fines and had his vehicle impounded as a result of the 2015 incident. In 2016, Grayson paid over $2,400 in fines, according to court records.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation on Aug. 12 inspired by Massey's death, according to ABC station in Chicago, </span><a href="https://abc7chicago.com/post/illinois-governor-jb-pritzker-set-sign-police-reform-bill-named-sonya-massey/17510474/"><span class="s1 s2">WLS</span></a><span class="s1">. The law creates stricter hiring practices for law enforcement agencies by requiring departments to thoroughly investigate a candidate's history before hiring them.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"It means everything to me. Like to see my mom making some change ... that means the world to me," said Massey's son Malachi Hill Massey.</span></p><p class="p2"><em><span class="s1">ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.</span></em></p>