Former State Senator Pleaded Guilty, Awaits Sentencing

Former New Hampshire state Senator Andy Sanborn awaits sentencing in October.

He pleaded guilty yesterday after being accused of using over 250-thousand-dollars in federal COVID relief funds for personal items.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said he received a total of 844-thousand-dollars during the pandemic from the Small Business Administration.

At the time, 64-year-old Sanborn said the money would go directly to his business, the now-closed Concord Casino.