Former State Senator Pleaded Guilty, Awaits Sentencing

Former State Senator Pleaded Guilty, Awaits Sentencing
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 8, 2026

Former New Hampshire state Senator Andy Sanborn awaits sentencing in October.

He pleaded guilty yesterday after being accused of using over 250-thousand-dollars in federal COVID relief funds for personal items.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said he received a total of 844-thousand-dollars during the pandemic from the Small Business Administration.

At the time, 64-year-old Sanborn said the money would go directly to his business, the now-closed Concord Casino.

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