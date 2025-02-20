Former Strafford County Sheriff Pleads Guilty

Former Strafford County Sheriff Pleads Guilty
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 20, 2025

Former Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges in connection with his conduct as a law enforcement officer and a public official, including Class B Felony Theft by Deception, Class B Felony Falsifying Physical Evidence, and two charges of Class B Felony Perjury for lying to a Grand Jury.

Brave was arrested in August of 2023 after investigators said he misused county funds for personal gain and lied about it.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Brave will have to pay close to 19-thousand dollars in restitution back to Strafford County. Two separate multi-year prison sentences on charges of theft and falsifying physical evidence are being suspended pending good behavior.

Brave could still face a possible sentence of 7 to 14 years on perjury charges.

Official sentencing will take place in 90 days in Strafford County Superior Court.

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest UNH Poll On Trump

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Officer-Involved Shooting Report From The NH AG

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital