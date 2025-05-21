Former USPS employee sentenced to 27 months in jail for stealing $1.9 million in checks

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
May 21, 2025
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- A former United States Postal Service employee in North Carolina was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he allegedly stole over $1.9 million in checks from P.O. boxes, according to federal prosecutors.

Dontavis Romario Truesdale, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for financial institution fraud after he "stole $1.9 million in business checks from the post office where he worked," federal prosecutors said in a press release.

Truesdale pleaded guilty in January.

According to court records, from November 2022 to April 2023, Truesdale worked as a processing clerk at the Ballantyne Post Office in Charlotte, where he allegedly used his position to "steal hundreds of checks of businesses that maintained post office boxes at that location," federal prosecutors said.

Truesdale then "sold the stolen checks to other co-conspirators who committed bank fraud," federal prosecutors said.

Over the course of this scheme, Truesdale "stole more than 200 checks with a total face value of over $1.9 million," federal prosecutors said.

Truesdale was released following the sentencing hearing, but will be ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons "upon designation of a federal facility," federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the U.S. Postal Service, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Office of the Inspector General also assisted in the investigation.

Attorneys for Truesdale and the USPS did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Georgia teen detained by ICE after mistaken traffic stop granted bond: Attorney

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
May. 21, 2025
National News

Rain and flooding could dampen Memorial Day weekend in the South

Kenton Gewecke and Megan Forrester, ABC News
May. 21, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital