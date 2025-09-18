Former VP Mike Pence’s newest job? George Mason University professor

Entrance to George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(FAIRFAX, Va.) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will teach politics at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government in the spring.

The former vice president will teach students studying political science, law, public administration, and related fields at the university located in Virginia outside the nation's capital.

Vice president to President Donald Trump from 2017-2021, Pence will teach seminars that "explore the intersection of politics, leadership, and national governance," according to George Mason University.

As a public official who has served in both legislative and executive branch roles as congressman, governor and then vice president, Pence said he is excited to share the lessons he has learned with the next generation. Pence is also expected to draw on lessons directly pertaining to his experiences on the campaign trail, in the West Wing and as president of the U.S. Senate, the university said.

"Throughout my years of public service, I have seen firsthand the importance of principled leadership and fidelity to the Constitution in shaping the future of our nation," Pence said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing these lessons with the next generation of American leaders and learning from the remarkable students and faculty of George Mason University."

The former vice president acknowledged the importance of higher-level education, saying it plays a "vital role" in preparing future generations for "lives of service and integrity."

"Now more than ever we should be investing our time and resources into civil discourse on campus, and I'm honored to contribute to that mission," Pence said.

Since his time as vice president, Pence started his conservative organization, Advancing American Freedom, in 2021 and taught politics at Grove City College in Pennsylvania in 2024 after ending his presidential campaign in 2023.

