Former YDC Worker Is Requesting A New Trial

A former worker at the Youth Development Center who was convicted on multiple charges is requesting a new trial.

The attorney for Bradley Asbury says the victim in this case has falsely accused other YDC employees of sexual abuse and also gave false testimony at trial.

Last year, Asbury was found guilty of holding down a 14-year-old boy in a staircase so two other youth counselors could assault him.

Asbury was later sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.