Founding Leader Of The Beach Boys Has Died

Founding Leader Of The Beach Boys Has Died
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 11, 2025

Founding Beach Boys singer, songwriter and creative mastermind Brian Wilson has died. He was 82.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now,” read a post on Wilson’s Facebook page. “Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world,” with the post signed, “Love & Mercy.”

One of the most significant figures in pop music’s acceptance as an art form, Wilson wrote the music to nearly all of his famous band’s best-known songs, from their early surf-rock classics to their more complex recordings of the mid-1960s and beyond. Wilson’s catalog includes the timeless hits “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.”

With his gift for vocal harmonies and musical arrangements, Wilson helped craft one of the most celebrated albums of all time, The Beach Boys’ 1966 release Pet Sounds, as well as its follow-up single, “Good Vibrations.” Paul McCartney has said that Pet Sounds was a huge influence on The Beatles‘ 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gov. Ayotte Signs Off On Brand-New Bills

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 11, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Home Prices In New Hampshire Up

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 11, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital