Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 12, 2025
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox's upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows "a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village," according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer's, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026's Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series' 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 12, 2025
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox's upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows "a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village," according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer's, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026's Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series' 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 12, 2025
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox's upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows "a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village," according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer's, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026's Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series' 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Andrea Dresdale
May. 12, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHRClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital