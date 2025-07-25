France to recognize the state of Palestine, Macron says

Christian Mang/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) -- France will officially recognize the state of Palestine, "true to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

"I will make the solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly" in September, Macron said in a statement.

"There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. It is also necessary to ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza," Macron continued. "Finally, it is essential to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East."

In a statement posted on social media, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. "strongly rejects" Macron's plan.

"This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace," Rubio said in the statement. "It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th."

Earlier, Israel condemned Macron's decision "in the wake of the October 7 massacre."

"Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel -- not to live in peace beside it," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Thursday.

"Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz accused France of "working to weaken" Israel instead of standing by it.

"Macron's announcement of his intention to recognize a Palestinian state is a disgrace and a capitulation to terrorism, and a reward and a back-up for the Hamas murderers and abettors, who committed the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust," Katz said.

"We will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that will harm our security and endanger our existence and harm our historical right to the Land of Israel," Katz said.

Ceasefire talks stand on brink

Israel said ceasefire talks with Hamas have not collapsed, even after the U.S. announced it is departing Qatar, where negotiations were taking place.

Israel said Thursday that it will return to Qatar to continue negotiations, but said it is unwilling to budge on what Hamas has said must be in a final deal, including an end to the war and a mechanism to get aid into Gaza.

The U.S. is bringing home its team from Doha, Qatar, "after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," Witkoff said.

"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza," he added.

The talks had seemed more positive earlier in the day Thursday.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that, "in light of the response that Hamas gave this morning, it was decided to return the negotiating team" from Doha "for further consultations in Israel."

Hamas' latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is "currently being reviewed" by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said at the time.

Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas' response were not immediately made public.

A trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials was slated to discuss Hamas' response as early as Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Witkoff himself, President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.

Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of "mass starvation."

