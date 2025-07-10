Francestown Officer Is Hurt In Line Of Duty

A Francestown police officer is continuing to recover after being hurt in the line of duty.

Law enforcement received a report yesterday 47-year-old Richard Vannonstrand was threatening a mail carrier and trying to damage their vehicle.

Police Chief Frederick Douglas responded to the scene and needed treatment for head injuries after being assaulted by Vannonstrand, who barricaded himself inside a home. before being taken into custody

He’s expected to be arraigned on several charges today.