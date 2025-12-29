Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and more return in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival teaser

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
December 29, 2025
Frankie Muniz in an episode of 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.' (David Bukach/Disney)

It's a family reunion in the new teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

In the teaser, which arrived Monday from Hulu, Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm. We also see Bryan Cranston as Malcolm's dad, Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm's mom, Lois.

Like the original series, the teaser is filled with quirky and loud family moments that made the sitcom a beloved show for many.

According to a synopsis, the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which will be a limited four-episode series, will focus on Malcolm, who "after shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade" is "dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party."

Also returning to the revival are Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

New cast members include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm's youngest sibling, Kelly, Kiana Madeira as Malcolm's girlfriend, Tristan, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will premiere on April 10, 2026, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

