Freight train carrying flammable liquids derails in Connecticut, prompting shelter in place: Officials

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
February 5, 2026
In this photo released by the Norwich Fire Department, a train derailment is shown in Mansfield, Conn., on Feb. 5, 2026. (Norwich Fire Department)

(MANSFIELD, Calif.) -- A freight train carrying flammable liquids derailed in Connecticut on Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory, officials said.

Approximately 14 railcars of a New England Central Railroad (NECR) train went off the tracks shortly after 9 a.m. in Mansfield near a body of water, fire officials said.

Six railcars carrying liquid propane went fully off the track, with four ending up in water, officials said.

Other derailed cars were carrying liquified natural gas and cooking grease, according to Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache.

The derailment occurred along the Willimantic River, near Eagleville Lake, according to NECR.

Air monitoring has not detected any flammable leaks from any of the train cars, Roache said during a press briefing Thursday. An NECR spokesperson also said there is no indication of any leaks.

Richard Scalora, a supervising emergency response coordinator with the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said his staff is working on several of the railcars to "assure that we don't have any releases."

"We're going to continue in this position until all the rail cars are back on their wheels and safely removed from the area," he said during the press briefing.

All residents within a half-mile of the area have been advised to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, due to concerns over a potential natural gas leak, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, according to an NECR spokesperson.

"First responders are on scene with NECR managers to assess the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Emergency response contractors are also en route to assist with an expeditious cleanup."

The cleanup is anticipated to take several days due to the hard-to-reach location, with crews working to gain access to the site and bring in cranes, according to Roache.

"It's not going to be a today operation," he said. "We're definitely taking it slow and methodical."

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said he will be issuing an emergency declaration later Thursday, calling it a "very serious event."

"We are blessed with natural resources in this community that we want to safeguard, and certainly potential hazardous waste spill is a serious concern," he said during the briefing. "Fortunately, right now, it appears that the situation is under control and the public health and safety is being maintained."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he is in touch with "our state emergency management and environment teams to assess any impacts regarding the train derailment involving hazardous materials in Mansfield."  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Worsening snow drought in the West will have cascading impacts, experts say

Julia Jacobo, Daniel Peck, and Kyle Reiman, ABC News
Feb. 5, 2026
National News

Car crashes into LA grocery store; 3 dead, several hurt: Officials

Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
Feb. 5, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital