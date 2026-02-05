Freight train carrying flammable liquids derails in Connecticut, prompting shelter in place: Officials

In this photo released by the Norwich Fire Department, a train derailment is shown in Mansfield, Conn., on Feb. 5, 2026. (Norwich Fire Department)

(MANSFIELD, Calif.) -- A freight train carrying flammable liquids derailed in Connecticut on Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory, officials said.

Approximately 14 railcars of a New England Central Railroad (NECR) train went off the tracks shortly after 9 a.m. in Mansfield near a body of water, fire officials said.

Six railcars carrying liquid propane went fully off the track, with four ending up in water, officials said.

Other derailed cars were carrying liquified natural gas and cooking grease, according to Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache.

The derailment occurred along the Willimantic River, near Eagleville Lake, according to NECR.

Air monitoring has not detected any flammable leaks from any of the train cars, Roache said during a press briefing Thursday. An NECR spokesperson also said there is no indication of any leaks.

Richard Scalora, a supervising emergency response coordinator with the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said his staff is working on several of the railcars to "assure that we don't have any releases."

"We're going to continue in this position until all the rail cars are back on their wheels and safely removed from the area," he said during the press briefing.

All residents within a half-mile of the area have been advised to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, due to concerns over a potential natural gas leak, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, according to an NECR spokesperson.

"First responders are on scene with NECR managers to assess the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Emergency response contractors are also en route to assist with an expeditious cleanup."

The cleanup is anticipated to take several days due to the hard-to-reach location, with crews working to gain access to the site and bring in cranes, according to Roache.

"It's not going to be a today operation," he said. "We're definitely taking it slow and methodical."

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said he will be issuing an emergency declaration later Thursday, calling it a "very serious event."

"We are blessed with natural resources in this community that we want to safeguard, and certainly potential hazardous waste spill is a serious concern," he said during the briefing. "Fortunately, right now, it appears that the situation is under control and the public health and safety is being maintained."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he is in touch with "our state emergency management and environment teams to assess any impacts regarding the train derailment involving hazardous materials in Mansfield."

